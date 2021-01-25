Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 25, 2001
PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council delayed approval this week of three cellular antennae placements on city water towers.
———
MOSCOW — Tom Morley, who left his position as Gov. Dirk Kempthorne's education adviser in late December, recently was hired to work in the University of Idaho's College of Education office in Boise.
Jan. 25, 1981
This afternoon's performance of "The Innocents" at the Lewiston Civic Theater has been canceled because it conflicts with the telecast of the Super Bowl football game and because one of the cast members is ill.
———
BOISE — The Lewiston Morning Tribune and Central Idaho Star-News won top awards Saturday in the 1980 Idaho Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper contest.