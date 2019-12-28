Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

Dec. 28, 1999

TROY — The Troy Trojans ran away from the Kootenai Warriors of Harrison 66-37 Monday night in the first round of the boys’ portion of the Troy Christmas Tournament.

Dec. 28, 1979

Lewiston-Clarkston residents feel they can’t afford to continue paying the present cost of transportation and they’d welcome an urban bus system.

———

MOSCOW — Repaving Washington Street should be Moscow’s top priority for major arterial projects, the city’s downtown revitalization steering committee declared Thursday.

