Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 28, 1999
TROY — The Troy Trojans ran away from the Kootenai Warriors of Harrison 66-37 Monday night in the first round of the boys’ portion of the Troy Christmas Tournament.
Dec. 28, 1979
Lewiston-Clarkston residents feel they can’t afford to continue paying the present cost of transportation and they’d welcome an urban bus system.
———
MOSCOW — Repaving Washington Street should be Moscow’s top priority for major arterial projects, the city’s downtown revitalization steering committee declared Thursday.