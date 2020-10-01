Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 1, 2000
COEUR D’ALENE — Angie Busch, of Lewiston, was named Idaho’s Junior Miss in competition Saturday night at North Idaho College at Coeur d’Alene.
After months of construction, the Clarkston Albertson’s Food and Drug Center is finally ready to unveil the results of an extensive renovation of its store on Bridge Street.
Oct. 1, 1980
LAPWAI — Six different players scored touchdowns Tuesday as the Lapwai High junior varsity football team swept past the Timberline junior varsity 60-0.
A 125-foot Alaskan cruise boat pulled up to the rocky shore of the Snake-Clearwater River confluence Monday at 4:30 p.m. and unloaded its 50 passengers, 14 crew members and management personnel via ladder.