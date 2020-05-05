Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 5, 2000
The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, in cooperation with Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Moscow, has created a community garden across the street from the church on West C Street.
May 5, 1980
A group of downtown Lewiston merchants gathered Sunday morning to plant hundreds of petunias and other flowering annuals in the 33 planter pots that dot Main Street sidewalks in the downtown core area.
GRANGEVILLE — A small farm built by Ed Jessup near Grangeville in 1898 has developed into one of northern Idaho’s most modern diversified operations. It is now managed by grandson Jim Jessup.