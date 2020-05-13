Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 13, 2000
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the formal reopening of the Lewiston Visitors Center has been postponed from Monday. Rain prevented the completion of some of the outside remodeling, Yvonne Glackin of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce said Friday.
May 13, 1980
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho announced Monday it’s dropping baseball as an intercollegiate sport.
Joe Holly has been employed as a technician for the Asotin County office of the U.S. Soil Conservation Service.