Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 8, 2000
MOSCOW — University of Idaho English professor Ron McFarland has received the Dr. O. Marvin Lewis Prize for the best fiction published in Weber Studies during 1999-2000.
Dec. 8, 1980
ASOTIN — The Asotin County Cattlemen’s Association Reelected President Ed Rimmelspacher, of Peola, and other officers at its annual convention in the courthouse Thursday.
———
Pete Dunlop weaved his way through the final round of Valley Racquet Club’s Turkey Tennis Tournament on Sunday to take the top score in the men’s open doubles division.
2000
COTTONWOOD — The Historical Museum at the Monastery of St. Gertrude here has developed a special holiday exhibit of artifacts from Christmases past.
———