Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 12, 2000
The new media technology center at Centennial Elementary School was officially opened Thursday amid a festive celebration of song, speeches, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and cookies and punch.
———
PALOUSE — The Whitman County Historical Society received a $41,000 grant for the restoration of the walls, floor and ceiling of the Roy M. Chatters Newspaper and Printing Museum here.
May 12, 1980
VANCOUVER, Wash. — One geologist warns that the changing gravitational pull of the sun and moon may trigger a lava eruption on Mount St. Helens in about a week.
———
The Lewis-Clark State Warriors baseball team closed their regular season with a 25-0 NAIA mark. It was the second time LCSC has finished the regular season with a perfect NAIA record. In 1978, it finished 30-0.