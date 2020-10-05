Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 5, 2000
Jason Ellison, who played an integral role in Lewis-Clark State’s drive to national baseball championships the past two seasons, has been named the Easton Redline NAIA Defensive Player of the Year.
———
PULLMAN — A rededication ceremony signaling the completion of the Veterans Memorial at Washington State University will be held Saturday on the grassy area west of Bryan Hall.
Oct. 5, 1980
Free champagne, 39-cent breakfasts and fashion shows are among the gimmicks Lewiston car dealers are using to draw customers to showrooms for a peek at the 1981 models.
———
CRAIGMONT — The first harvest is in on the experimental plot 1 mile west of here on U.S. 95, planted May 1 by farmer Wayne Zenner to show that treated wheat is more productive than untreated wheat.