April 16, 2002
SPOKANE — The Clarkston High girls’ golf team made it four straight Frontier League championships after carding a 403 score to runner-up Cheney’s 463 score. And for the fourth straight year, Ashley Martin and Jennifer Frei had their hand in the CHS victory.
April 16, 1982
Lewis-Clark State’s Rich Medina wasn’t pitching snowballs but could have when the Warriors were hit by snow flurries midway through a baseball game with Washington State in Pullman.
The first phase of reconstruction on State Highway 9 between Deary and Yale started this week with the excavation for footing for two new bridges, James H. Clayton, Lewiston District engineer with the Idaho Transport Department of Highways, said Thursday.