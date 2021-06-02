Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 2, 2001
Praised as one of the best-behaved, well-liked classes ever at Lewiston High School, the 363 purple-robed graduates ascended the stage of the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion Friday night and stepped off into their futures.
———
Repairs to the Lower Granite Lock and Dam will take three weeks less than originally proposed, the Walla Walla District of the Army Corps of Engineers said Friday.
June 2, 1981
MOSCOW — Eric R. Edmondson, of Sweetwater, administrative manager of the Nez Perce Tribe, has been appointed the new executive director of the Appaloosa Horse Club.
———
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Seattle Mariners took to the field against the Texas Rangers on Sunday wearing an odd assortment of clothing following the theft of their uniforms from the clubhouse at the stadium.