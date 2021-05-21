Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 21, 2001
BUTTE, Mont. — A Burley High School history teacher is one of five people scheduled to participate in “Stupid Human Tricks” on the “Late Show with David Letterman” Tuesday night.
———
The Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission’s refusal to give Lewis-Clark State College permission to develop two parking lots probably will be reconsidered this week.
May 21, 1981
MOSCOW — In a move that apparently marks a change in philosophy, Ron Stephenson on Wednesday was named the commissioner of the Big Sky Conference.
———
It is “almost certain” that the Nez Perce County commissioners will give up today and turn the question of the proposed Clearwater Downs race track in Tammany over to Second District Court.