Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 26, 1999
Nez Perce County Commission Chairman James N. Soyk Sr. gave up the chairmanship Monday afternoon, saying he’s enjoyed the work, “but I think my body’s trying to kill me.”
———
With the days growing shorter and the light waning, bicyclists and walkers on Clarkston’s greenbelt are being warned to watch out for each other.
Oct. 26, 1979
The Lewiston-Clarkston Central Labor Council will conduct a survey in the valley soon to determine whether a public transportation system is desired or even needed.
———
A two-day massacre of trash and game fish in Mann Lake and its tributaries will be conducted by the Idaho Fish and Game Department.