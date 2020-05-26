Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 26, 2000
The NAIA World Series returning to Lewiston is all about pride. Community pride. A feel-good time that we all share. The Series officially becomes ours again today with the first pitch at 9 a.m. If there’s any bad feelings left from when the Series was taken away from us in 1991, it’s time to let them go. This is a different NAIA with different leaders. They were smart enough to see this is where the tournament belongs.
———
Lewis-Clark State College President James Hottois will join the University of Idaho faculty as a senior lecturer in political science. Hottois resigned May 5. His UI appointment will start July 1.
May 26, 1980
Ch. Donavins Sir Ivanhoe, a German shorthair owned by Donna and David Gilliam of Stanton, Calif., won top honors in the Lewis-Clark Kennel Club’s 30th annual all-breed show Sunday.
———
Airborne particulate levels declined Sunday as rains dampened the Quad Cities region, air pollution researchers at Moscow, Pullman and Lewiston-Clarkston reported.