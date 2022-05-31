Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 31, 2002
PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department has a new radar trailer that will give motorists speed checks.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is the setting for “Deep Blue Spells,” a new adventure novel by J.W. Leach, who writes under the pen name August Tern.
May 31, 1982
SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol is throwing on the flashing lights and pulling over possible lawbreakers. But the targets aren’t all cars. They’re airplanes being pulled over on runways for registration checks.
Acid rain, once thought to be confined to Scandinavia and New England, may now be threatening the Northwest. The results of recent studies are causing concern among enviornmentalists and academics alike.