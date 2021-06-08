Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 8, 2001
More than 200 members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have converged on Lewiston for their state convention.
BOISE — The Idaho High School Activities Association is changing the way it labels its various classifications for participation in sports. The new classifications were approved unanimously Wednesday by the association’s board of directors. The divisions are, from the largest to the smallest schools, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.
June 8, 1981
Sister Mary Margaret, principal of Lewiston’s St. Stanislaus Catholic School for the past eight years, has been transferred to Las Vegas.
PULLMAN — Washington State University students scored highest among the 21 veterinary schools in the nation on examinations conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.