Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 11, 1999
The Idaho Head Start Association has declared Thursday as statewide Open House Day in honor of October being designated as National Head Start Awareness Month.
———
The Clarkston Fire Department is seeking approval on November’s ballot for the annual Rescue One levies that support Asotin County’s emergency rescue crews.
Oct. 11, 1979
The Columbia River system, backbone of the Pacific Northwest power supply, is showing signs of drought.
———
Those hang gliders who occasionally test the air currents from high on the Lewiston Hill have found their way into a federal publication.