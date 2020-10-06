Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 6, 2000
A gathering of as many as 50 tribes that 200 years ago lived along the route Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and their Corps of Discovery followed to the Pacific Ocean will begin Monday at Lewiston.
Oct. 6, 1980
SPOKANE — Clarkston High School’s marching band took first place in the small-school division of a high school competition at University High School on Saturday.
———
MOSCOW — The Moscow School District will try once again this week to overcome the “two-thirds barrier” as it seeks voter appoval for a $1.7 million proposal to remodel the district’s 43-year-old high school.