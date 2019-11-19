Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 19, 1999
The Northwest Interpretive Association and Lewis-Clark State College were two of the recipients of $68,174 in grants awarded by the Idaho Humanities Council in October.
———
The Gritman Medical Center board has rejected a proposed merger with Pullman Memorial Hospital outlined in a study prepared for the two hospitals.
Nov. 19, 1979
The Lewiston Post Office is switching its truck fleet for mounted routes from International half-ton vans to American Motors quarter-ton jeeps.
———
Asotin County’s participation in a federal program to stop runoff from farm land into rivers and lakes is among the best in the state, Ray Ledgerwood, of Colfax, said Thursday.