Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 7, 2000
COTTONWOOD — Lyle Wirtanen, a retired educator and librarian from Oregon, has been hired as the new director of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude’s.
No one suffered serious injury in a head-on collision on Bryden Canyon Road in Lewiston on Wednesday night.
April 7, 1980
MOSCOW — With an emphasis on long-range crop damage protection, University of Idaho plant scientists are working to develop dry peas that will resist insect attacks.
Donald Herndon, who farms 1,900 acres near Culdesac, was the Nez Perce Soil and Water Conservation District’s “1979 conservation farmer of the year.”