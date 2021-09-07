Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 7, 2001
Eight weeks after the new Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections Center at Lewiston accepted its first youthful inmates, Corrections Director Brent D. Reinke is ready to ask the Idaho Legislature to double its 36 beds.
———
COLFAX — The Palouse Empire Fair and Rodeo continues today through Sunday at the fairgrounds. This year’s theme is Barn to be Wild.
Sept. 7, 1981
CRAIGMONT — Wayne Zenner, who farms near Craigmont, has produced more than twice as much Daws winter wheat on his treated field than on his untreated plot in his second annual experiment.
———
Lewiston’s Rob Dammarell fired a two-under par 70 in the second round of the men’s Labor Day Whing Ding golf tournament Sunday to win the event at the Lewiston Country Club.