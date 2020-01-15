Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 15, 2000
CRAIGMONT — Matt Miller buried a 3-pointer from the left wing as the final buzzer sounded to give the Highland Huskies a 59-58 Whitepine League victory over Genesee in a boys’ high school basketball contest Friday
———
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston has been designated a level III pediatric trauma care center.
Jan. 15, 1980
The Lewiston School Board Monday night agreed to remove an Idaho history textbook from fourth grade classrooms — agreeing with a parents’ committee that the book unfairly portrays the role of American Indians.
———
Last week’s snow has become this week’s water in reservoirs of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District. But more snow is needed to produce a normal spring runoff.