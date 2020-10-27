Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 27, 2000
The newest game for video buffs may be “Hunt for the Sony PlayStation 2.” But the latest technology in video games is not to be found in the Quad Cities area.
SPOKANE — The Pullman High boys’ cross country team took an unconventional route to a district championship Thursday, winning the 2A title by a single point despite no individual placers in the top six.
Oct. 27, 1980
Trumpeter Clark Terry and his band, “The Jolly Giants,” will open the 1980-81 Lewis-Clark State College artist series tonight with a concert at the Lewiston High School auditorium.
The potato crops in Idaho and the nation are down sharply this year, according to the Crop and Livestock Reporting Service.