Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 8, 1999
SPOKANE — Terry Stricker, of Clarkston, placed second in the Inland Empire Scratch Singles bowling tournament held at North Bowl on Sunday.
BOISE — The wives of the two front-runners in the Democratic bid for the presidency will speak at the Ada County Democrats’ dinner on Nov. 18. Tipper Gore, wife of Vice President Al Gore, and Ernestine Schlant Bradley, wife of candidate Bill Bradley, will speak at the Ada County Democrats’ JFK Dinner in Boise.
Nov. 8, 1979
Poor attendance in the Lewiston School District has prompted the Lewiston Education Association to form a committee to draft a new attendance policy.
PULLMAN — Washington State University’s women’s field hockey team, fresh from an upset victory over Oregon, received votes in this week’s national field hockey poll.