Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 31, 2001
University of Idaho President Bob Hoover and Gov. Dirk Kempthorne on Wednesday announced an $11 million research facility will join three others at University Place in Idaho Falls.
———
KAMIAH — Community celebrations are all about roots, and those involved in Kamiah’s Free Barbecue Days this weekend are looking back to theirs.
Aug. 31, 1981
PULLMAN — Arlen Davison, 48, will become chairman of Washington State University’s Department of Plant Pathology on Tuesday.
———
MOSCOW — State-of-the-art forestry is still a thing of textbooks. For the most part, growing and harvesting trees hasn’t recieved the kind of attention afforded farm crops. But Harold Osborne, manager of the University of Idaho experimental forest, says the time for better forest management is now.