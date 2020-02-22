Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 22, 2000
Dale Foreman says the odds are high he will run for Washington governor. Foreman, chairman of the state Republican Party, was in Clarkston on Monday for the Asotin County Republicans’ Lincoln Day Dinner.
Lewiston driver’s education students wheeling donuts and spinning cookies have their teachers smiling about it and joining in the fun.
Feb. 22, 1980
The rejection by the city of Colfax of a $616,000 grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development likely will benefit Asotin, an Association of Washington Cities spokesman said.