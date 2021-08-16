Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 16, 2001
MOSCOW — Gerry Hagedorn, a Moscow native and longtime Palouse farmer and cattleman, has given $100,000 to the University of Idaho's Vandal Athletic Center, the school announced Wednesday.
———
DRIGGS — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission voted 5 to 2 last week not to ban the use of motorized decoys for waterfowl hunting.
Aug. 16, 1981
Free airline tickets and airplane rides will be among the attractions at the first Lewiston Airport Air Fair.
———
Business leaders from Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston and Clarkston appear supportive of sharing everything from education to jails in the region sometimes referred to as the Quad Cities.