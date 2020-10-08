Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 8, 2000
MOSCOW — Four university faculty leaders will meet with Gov. Dirk Kempthorne on Tuesday to urge him to support their campaign for higher salaries.
———
Lawrence Ohman, owner of the Institute of Physical Therapy and Fitness in Lewiston, has been elected president-elect of the Idaho Physical Therapy Association.
Oct. 8, 1980
A new Clearwater River boat launching dock should be ready for Nov. 1, just as the Idaho catch-and-keep steelhead season moves toward its peak, two Nez Perce County commissioners said Tuesday.
———
Lewiston’s sewage treatment problems will not become crucial until 1984, but now is the time to start planning, a Seattle consulting engineer told the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.