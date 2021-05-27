Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 27, 2001
Genesee’s aggressive little grain company that ships niche-market products all over the world recently won the governor’s special award for Idaho Exporter of the Year.
Chris Loseth, president and chief financial officer of Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union, Lewiston, was named the Idaho Credit Union League’s Outstanding Credit Union Professional of the Year at the league’s 65th annual meeting in Coeur d’Alene.
May 27, 1981
LAPWAI — Jack D. Rose, a recent graduate of the Lewis-Clark State College peace officer training program, has become the fourth chief of police at Lapwai in less than a year.
RICHLAND — Have you heard of floating down the river with a six-pack? Three Richland teenagers preferred to drift along the Columbia in a boat made of 208 six-packs.