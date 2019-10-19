Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 19, 1999
The Clarkston High School band, Pride of Clarkston, placed third at a Spokane band competition last weekend with its highest score ever.
———
Matt Witham, vacationing here from St. Paul, Minn., fired a hole-in-one on the 106-yard No. 8 hole at Lewiston Golf and Country Club on Monday.
Oct. 19, 1979
The Tri-State Hospital emergency room no longer has a staff of physicians on call.
———
PULLMAN — Expanding U.S. Highway 195 in southeastern Washington to four lanes is not only an idea whose time has come, but it is long overdue, a parade of witnesses told a legislative panel here Thursday.