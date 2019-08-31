Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 31, 1999
MOSCOW — A $3.96 million cultural community center in the 1912 Moscow High School building would be a fantastic but expensive project, Moscow City Council members said Monday.
The location of a travel company reservation center in Lewiston appeared to be one step closer to a decision Monday. The Port of Lewiston Commission announced it is holding a closed meeting Wednesday afternoon after which it will probably hire an architect for “design of a call center.”
Aug. 31, 1979
Lewiston’s new city library board elected Marion L. Shinn, chairman, and Linda Trout, vice chairman, in a harmonious organizational session with administrator Carla Schuller on Thursday night.