Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

Aug. 10, 2001

Saddlemaker Ed Earl, of Asotin, provides an exploratory exhibit of his craft with a work-in-progress display of saddle construction at the Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History exhibit Bronze, Saddle & Tack.

———

MOSCOW — Beginning tonight, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center and the Moscow Community Theater presents the play “American Breakfast,” written and directed by Samuel C. Hunter, of Moscow.

Aug. 10, 1981

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — The Orofino Merchants claimed the first-ever Northwest Region American Legion Class B crown Sunday as they defeated the Yakima B team 14-12.

———

PULLMAN — The time of day that a cow eats may influence the time of day she gives birth, a Washington State University animal scientist said Thursday.

Tags