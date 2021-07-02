Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 2, 2001
COEUR D’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Correction wants to build a 100-bed work release center in or near Post Falls, Rathdrum or Hayden within the next two years.
———
The Washington Natural Resource Conservation Service has received $372,300 in cost-share funds for a new program as a result of the Agricultural Risk Protection Act of 2000.
July 2, 1981
Two north central Idaho Senate seats now held by Democrats could be lost to the Republican party under a redistricting plan proposed by north central Idaho Republican party leaders.
———
The Interstate Highway System and the financial device that made it possible are both 25 years old this week, and both are badly in need of repair.