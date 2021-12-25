Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 25, 2001
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The search for Notre Dame’s next football coach has produced plenty of rumors. Two of the latest were denied Sunday by Washington coach Rick Neuheisel and Washington State’s Mike Price.
———
The historic Hurlbut Mansion in Lewiston is scheduled to be demolished on Wednesday morning, despite objections from the state historical society, city residents and a company attempting to buy the property.
Dec. 25, 1981
PORTLAND — As the Far West Classic basketball tournament starts Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, the University of Idaho is the only undefeated team entered. That might lead one to assume that the Vandals should be favored.
———
POTLATCH — A Christmas Eve snowstorm swept through this Latah County lumber town Thursday, lending freshness to the countryside and prompting renewed optimism among residents who continue their fight with economic hard times.