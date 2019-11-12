Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 12, 1999
MOSCOW — A $6,000 grant snowballed into $24,000 this week for the 1912 Moscow High School renovation. Tom Hudson, facilitator for the drive to raise almost $2 million for a cultural community center, found out Wednesday the Idaho Heritage Trust has given $6,000 to renovate the Third Street schoolhouse.
BOISE — Steelhead fishermen are enjoying one of the better fishing seasons in recent years despite numbers that indicated the season would not be a good one.
Nov. 12, 1979
COLTON — Colton High School’s Future Farmers of America parliamentary procedure team placed first in the national FFA convention competition Tuesday at Kansas City.
Joye Hughan took control in the 34th annual Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Women’s Bowling Tournament on Sunday, winning three events and rolling three 500-plus series and three 200-plus games.