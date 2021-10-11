Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 11, 2001
MOSCOW — Idaho Department of Water Resources officials announced last week they had withdrawn a $100,000 general fund appropriation for the Palouse Basin Aquifer Study in an effort to meet holdback obligations mandated by the state.
WALLA WALLA — One month after the terrorist attacks on New York and the Pentagon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project offices and dams continue to operate under increased security.
Oct. 11, 1981
McDonaldland Park, with outside seating and playground equipment resembling characters developed by the McDonald Restaurant franchise, has opened at the Lewiston fast food outlet at 711 21st St.
Between 300 and 500 youngsters aged 2 to 7 are expected to participate in the sixth annual Big Wheel Race sponsored by the Lewiston Jaycees.