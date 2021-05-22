Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 22, 2001
BOISE — Population and economic growth fed off each other during the 1990s. Idaho’s economic vitality drew people to the state, and that population growth kept the economy at peak performance through the decade, new census figures indicated.
———
Bighorn sheep kept Lewiston’s firefighters, police and air traffic controllers scrambling Monday night at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport.
May 22, 1981
Talkington Hall on the Lewis-Clark State College campus isn’t exactly the Ritz, but it’s cheap for those Idaho Public Health Association members attending from out of town who are on a tight budget.
———
The cool and damp weather in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has brought an invasion of aphids to gardens and orchards.