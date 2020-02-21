Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 21, 2000
Bill Copenspire, who has been with Potlatch Corp. since 1970, will oversee the company’s consumer products manufacturing operations in Lewiston and Las Vegas.
———
BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has voted unanimously to change some fishing rules in the Panhandle and Upper Snake regions.
Feb. 21, 1980
Longstanding cultural attitudes and patterns have to be changed to make carpooling work, a subcommittee of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Public Transportation Technical Committee was told Wednesday.
———
MOSCOW — A plan for a series of bike paths through the city of Moscow has yet to get off the ground at city hall.