Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 16, 2001
MOSCOW — Dale Gentry, dean of the University of Idaho College of Education for the past 17 years, has announced he will return to the classroom beginning July 1.
———
JULIAETTA — Juggling, acrobatics, music and clowning will be taught during a weeklong Clown Camp beginning Monday at Juliaetta Elementary School.
Sept. 16, 1981
The new Lewiston-Clarkston bridge has a weighty test to take today — about 171,600 pounds worth.
———
More than $40,000 worth of merchandise and services have been donated for the Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Club’s annual fundrasing auction.