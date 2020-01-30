Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 30, 2000
When the espresso craze started, Leann Bennett admits she was one of the first to get hooked on latte. Now her habit has turned into a business. Bennett and her business partner, Rocky Bosshardt, opened A Shot in the Dark espresso stand.
Potlatch Corp.’s technical services manager, Steve Ouhl, has been chosen as the president of the Tri-State Hospital Foundation Board for this year.
Jan. 30, 1980
Calving for the new year has begun in Nez Perce and Clearwater counties with little trouble to date, county agents Jay Ney and Norman Fitzsimmons reported Thursday.
PULLMAN — The creation of a new Department of Vocational and Technical Education at Washington State University will strengthen a cooperative program between WSU and the University of Idaho.