Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 9, 2002
OLYMPIA — Unless a third party steps in to run seven state parks on land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they will likely be closed. The Chief Timothy Park west of Clarkston, Central Ferry on the Snake River in Whitman County and Lyons Ferry farther down the Snake River in Franklin County, all on land the state leases from the corps, are among those facing possible closure because of budget restraints, said Jim Harris, the eastern manager of the Washington Parks and Recreation Commission.
———
MOSCOW — Palouse area dentists are hoping to halt a University of Idaho proposal they say would take a major bite of their business. In late January, the university asked for proposals from dental care providers to serve its faculty and staff.
March 9, 1982
Sen. Mike Mitchell has been selected as the Parade Marshall for the May 15 Blossom Parade, organized by the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Orchards Blossom committee.
———
Paced by a fine pitching performance by Stacy Morgan and the hitting of Scott Riel, Washington State University blanked Lewis-Clark State College 5-0 on Monday night at Harris Field to win the 1982 Banana Belt baseball tournament title.