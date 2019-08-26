Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 26, 1999
MOSCOW — Old-timers might say kids today aren’t responsible, hard-working or dedicated. But after three years of spaghetti dinners, distributing donation jars and promoting the idea of a community skate park to dozens of citizens’ groups, Moscow’s teen skateboarders have disproved that notion.
———
Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston earned the highest academic reputation among western liberal arts colleges in its tier as reported by U.S. News and World Report in its annual college edition.
Aug. 26, 1979
Col. Henry J. Thayer officially assumed command of the Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers following a brief ceremony held at district headquarters last week.
———
KAMIAH — Twenty-three tribes were represented in the annual Lookingglass Pow-Wow celebration at Kamiah over the weekend.