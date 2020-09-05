Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 5, 2000
For world champion bullfighter Loyd Ketchum, this year’s Lewiston Roundup will be a memorable episode in his life as a cowboy. The 38-year-old, known for his agile speed, swift slides and ducks, is recovering from the worst injury in his career, a dislocated hip and broken socket delivered Aug. 4 by a bull he remembers only as No. 58 at Kansas’ Biggest Rodeo in Phillipsburg.
COLFAX — From just the right perspective, in a great expanse of golden wheat under blue skies painted white and charcoal gray with clouds, it was 1935 again on an appropriately titled Labor Day at the Colfax Threshing Bee on the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds.
Sept. 5, 1980
Nez Perce County Commissioner Steve McCoy submitted his resignation Thursday to join a Seattle training program sponsored by Foster & Marshall Inc., a stock brokerage firm.