Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 29, 2001
Just prior to Monday night’s Lewis-Clark State NAIA World Series game against Bellevue College, a power surge knocked out the lights at Harris Field, causing a 19-minute delay.
———
Two north central Idaho schools received national honors this year for their creative uses of technology in the classroom. But the real creativity may have been the methods Camelot Elementary School in Lewiston and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Grangeville used to get wired.
May 29, 1981
MOSCOW — The problem-solving team at Moscow High School has won a second and a seventh place in national competition at Lincoln, Neb.
———
Concrete for the new Snake River bridge between Lewiston and Clarkston should be flowing again within two weeks.