Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 3, 1999
Shadows deepened beneath the tall trees in Lewiston’s Pioneer Park; squirrels played chase as they gathered nuts for the winter; and the librarians at Carnegie Library straightened the books on the shelves, turned off the lights and locked the doors for the last time.
SPOKANE — Inland Northwest Partners recently announced the appointment of Nancy Keller, of Lewiston, to its board of directors.
Oct. 3, 1979
The state of Idaho will not accept title to the Steamboat Jean with the conditions that have been imposed by the Luna House Historical Society.
OROFINO — The Nez Perce Indian Tribe is moving toward establishing its own judicial system that tribal officials hope will give Nez Perces fairer treatment under the law.