Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 1, 1999
The United States Marine Band, starting its 1999 national tour Saturday in Maryland, will be in concert in Lewiston on Oct. 24.
———
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho Marching Band will entertain a sellout crowd of more than 66,000 spectators Sunday when it performs at halftime of a nationally televised Seattle Seahawks-Oakland Raiders football game.
Oct. 1, 1979
Because of stairs, people in wheelchairs can’t get in the Student Development Center on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. The building happens to house two programs that serve the handicapped.
———
Valley bookworms may feel like the kid in the candy store, when a new book-sharing agreement goes into effect.