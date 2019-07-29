Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 29, 1999
The Lewiston School Board will hold a special meeting today to decide whether to grant a charter school application to Breckenridge Learning Center.
TCI of Washington and Idaho will begin using the name AT&T Cable Services Tuesday.
July 29, 1979
Clarkston’s newest fire station doesn’t respond to fire alarms, but it can help quench burning thirst or treat hunger pains. Station 3, now open on Sixth Street, sports a fire department motif appropriate for its owners, who are firefighters.
If baseball is truly as American as apple pie, then the professional realm’s annual All-Star Game, held this year in Seattle’s Kingdome, is baseball ala mode. With nuts on top.