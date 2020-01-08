Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 8, 2000
Northwest Children’s Home’s holiday fundraiser the Red Stocking campaign raised more than $70,000, according to Kirk W. Laughlin, director of development.
———
MOSCOW — The Moscow/Latah County Economic Development Council has formed a committee to revisit the history and the policies regarding the future of the Alturas Technology Park.
Jan. 8, 1980
Delitha Kilgore became the first woman mayor in Lewiston’s history Monday night, winning the seat on a 6-1 vote by her fellow city council members.
———
Lesa Campbell, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Spencer Campbell, of Clarkston, has been chosen the 1980 Lewis-Clark Saddle Club Queen.