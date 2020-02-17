Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 17, 2000
Ronald McDonald will visit Grantham Elementary School in Clarkston Friday. The character will present a program, “On the Inside,” which is designed to teach kids about building good character.
———
The Port of Clarkston has landed a $73,690 grant to add play equipment, build 1,200 feet of a pedestrian path, plant trees, construct gazebos and place an overlook at Granite Lake Park.
Feb. 17, 1980
MOSCOW — Motel 6, a nationwide chain of more than 300 motels, has opened a new motel at Moscow on the Pullman Highway.
———
Phil Brown, Bryden Canyon Golf Course superintendent, and Lee Roberts, the golf course pro, think they can do something the city of Lewiston hasn’t been able to: make a profit out of operating the course.