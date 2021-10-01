Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 1, 2001
Lewiston and Clarkston high school students say they generally support the actions of President George W. Bush in response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the East Coast. But the potential for this country to get involved in a full-scale conflagration makes these students catch their breath.
Oct. 1, 1981
Genuine sourdough fresh bread flown in from San Francisco will be on the menu Friday when the annual St. Stanislaus parochial school bazaar opens a three-day run at the school.
———
Deary and Troy remain the only two teams in the area to be rated among Idaho’s top five teams in the latest prep football poll conducted by the Associated Press.