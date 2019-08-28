Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 28, 1999
COEUR D’ALENE — Four Idaho colleges and universities will sign an agreement Monday recognizing their commitment to create the Northern Idaho Center for Higher Education.
Aug. 28, 1979
COLFAX — Grain harvest in Whitman County is about 90 percent complete and should be wrapped up by the end of the week.
———
Work started Monday on a 7,000-square-foot addition to the Medical Service Bureau building at 21st Avenue in Lewiston. The work will take about three months.